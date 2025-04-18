IN PICTURES: Movie stars who shared the cinema screen with Derry's Bronagh Gallagher

Since bursting into public consciousness in her breakthrough role as ‘Bernie McGloughlin’ in The Committments, Bronagh has starred in some of the greatest pictures and film franchises in movie history such as ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Star Wars’.

An acclaimed actress, she has starred in some of the best Irish cinema and the biggest Hollywood hits, of the last 36 years and has shared screen time with some of the most famous names in the business.

Here’s a selection of some of the actors who have appeared alongside Bronagh.

The original Derry Girl, Bronagh Gallagher, has starred alongside some of the biggest names in cinema after a stellar career of more than three decades on the big screen.

Samuel L Jackson appeared alongside Bronagh in Pulp Fiction.

Bronagh Gallagher with Angeline Ball and Maria Doyle Kennedy, following their roles in The Commitments.

Julia Roberts and Bronagh both starred in the 1996 movie Mary Reilly.