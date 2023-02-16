'Sanctuary', a new film featuring a group of young Creggan men who helped artist David Best construct a monument for those who died during the COVID-19 Pandemic premiered in Derry this week.
The film – directed by Ruairi Campbell – and photo exhibition were shown for the first time in Derry at St. Mary’s Youth Club on Wednesday.
The Féile Communities In Transition Project was funded by The Executive Office.
1. Brandon Lynch, left, who helped construct David Best’s temporary space of healing’ Sanctuary’ in Bedford, England, to commemorate those who lost their lives during the Covid – 19 pandemic pictured with videographer Ruairi Campbell at the film premiere of Ruairi ‘Sanctuary’ and photographic exhibition launch on Wednesday evening last in St Mary’s Youth Club, Creggan. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 10
2. Shea McGillan, who helped construct David Best’s temporary space of healing’ Sanctuary’ in Bedford, England, to commemorate those who lost their lives during the Covid – 19 pandemic pictured at the film premiere of Ruairi Campbell’s ‘Sanctuary’ and photographic exhibition launch on Wednesday evening last in St Mary’s Youth Club, Creggan. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 9
3. Photographs from David Best’s temporary space of healing’ Sanctuary’ which a Féile led group of young people from Derry help construct in Bedford, England, to commemorate those who lost their lives during the Covid – 19 pandemic on show at St Mary’s Youth Club in Fanad Drive. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 12
4. Photographs of young people from Derry helping to construct David Best’s temporary space of healing’ Sanctuary’ in Bedford, England, to commemorate those who lost their lives during the Covid – 19 pandemic exhibited in St Mary’s Youth Club at the film premiere of Ruairi Campbell’s ‘Sanctury’ on Wednesday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 13
