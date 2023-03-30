News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Former Alliance Party leader David Ford officially opening of the party’s new constituency offices at 1 Dacre Terrace, Carlisle Circus, Derry, on Wednesday morning. Included in the photograph, from left, are Colrs, Stephen Donnelly, Racheal Ferguson, Philip McKinney, Colm Cavanagh, Mel Boyle, Dr Anne Murray Cavanagh and Alderman Yvonne Boyle. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 25
Former Alliance Party leader David Ford officially opening of the party’s new constituency offices at 1 Dacre Terrace, Carlisle Circus, Derry, on Wednesday morning. Included in the photograph, from left, are Colrs, Stephen Donnelly, Racheal Ferguson, Philip McKinney, Colm Cavanagh, Mel Boyle, Dr Anne Murray Cavanagh and Alderman Yvonne Boyle. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 25
Former Alliance Party leader David Ford officially opening of the party’s new constituency offices at 1 Dacre Terrace, Carlisle Circus, Derry, on Wednesday morning. Included in the photograph, from left, are Colrs, Stephen Donnelly, Racheal Ferguson, Philip McKinney, Colm Cavanagh, Mel Boyle, Dr Anne Murray Cavanagh and Alderman Yvonne Boyle. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 25

IN PICTURES: Opening of new Alliance Party office in Derry

Pictured are members of the Alliance Party at the opening of their new office at 1 Dacre Terrace at Carlisle Circus in Derry on Wednesday.

By George Sweeney
Published 30th Mar 2023, 07:51 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 07:51 BST

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

David Ford, Alliance party president and former party leader, speaking at the official opening of the party’s new constituency offices at 1 Dacre Terrace, Carlisle Circus, Derry, on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 29

1. David Ford, Alliance party president and former party leader, speaking at the official opening of the party’s new constituency offices at 1 Dacre Terrace, Carlisle Circus, Derry, on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 29

David Ford, Alliance party president and former party leader, speaking at the official opening of the party’s new constituency offices at 1 Dacre Terrace, Carlisle Circus, Derry, on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 29 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
David Ford, former leader of the Alliance Party, Colr. Rachael Ferguson, Honorary Secretary of Foyle Association Colm Cavanagh and Colr. Philip McKinney pictured at the official opening of the party’s new constituency offices at 1 Dacre Terrace, Carlisle Circus, Derry, on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 26

2. David Ford, former leader of the Alliance Party, Colr. Rachael Ferguson, Honorary Secretary of Foyle Association Colm Cavanagh and Colr. Philip McKinney pictured at the official opening of the party’s new constituency offices at 1 Dacre Terrace, Carlisle Circus, Derry, on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 26

David Ford, former leader of the Alliance Party, Colr. Rachael Ferguson, Honorary Secretary of Foyle Association Colm Cavanagh and Colr. Philip McKinney pictured at the official opening of the party’s new constituency offices at 1 Dacre Terrace, Carlisle Circus, Derry, on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 26 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Alliance Colr. Philip McKinney,speaking at the official opening of the party’s new constituency offices at 1 Dacre Terrace, Carlisle Circus, Derry, on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 28

3. Alliance Colr. Philip McKinney,speaking at the official opening of the party’s new constituency offices at 1 Dacre Terrace, Carlisle Circus, Derry, on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 28

Alliance Colr. Philip McKinney,speaking at the official opening of the party’s new constituency offices at 1 Dacre Terrace, Carlisle Circus, Derry, on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 28 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Colm Cavanagh, Hon. Secretary of the Alliance Foyle Constituency, speaking at the official opening of the party’s new constituency offices at 1 Dacre Terrace, Carlisle Circus, Derry, on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 27

4. Colm Cavanagh, Hon. Secretary of the Alliance Foyle Constituency, speaking at the official opening of the party’s new constituency offices at 1 Dacre Terrace, Carlisle Circus, Derry, on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 27

Colm Cavanagh, Hon. Secretary of the Alliance Foyle Constituency, speaking at the official opening of the party’s new constituency offices at 1 Dacre Terrace, Carlisle Circus, Derry, on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 27 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Derry