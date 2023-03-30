IN PICTURES: Opening of new Alliance Party office in Derry

2 . David Ford, former leader of the Alliance Party, Colr. Rachael Ferguson, Honorary Secretary of Foyle Association Colm Cavanagh and Colr. Philip McKinney pictured at the official opening of the party’s new constituency offices at 1 Dacre Terrace, Carlisle Circus, Derry, on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 26

David Ford, former leader of the Alliance Party, Colr. Rachael Ferguson, Honorary Secretary of Foyle Association Colm Cavanagh and Colr. Philip McKinney pictured at the official opening of the party’s new constituency offices at 1 Dacre Terrace, Carlisle Circus, Derry, on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 26 Photo: George Sweeney