IN PICTURES: Over 200 primary school pupils in Derry and Strabane join Mayor for Local Democracy Week

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh pictured with over 200 Primary School pupils in the Guildhall where they discovered a range of interesting facts about the Mayor's role as First Citizen of the City and District, as part of Local Democracy Week. The event included a debate on the merits of Outdoor and Indoor Activities with Alderman Niree McMorris promoting outdoor activities and Councillor Sean Fleming promoting indoor activities. There was also a quiz a Q&A with the First Citizen and an art competition for the pupils for the 13 schools from across the District.