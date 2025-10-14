IN PICTURES: Over 200 primary school pupils in Derry and Strabane join Mayor for Local Democracy Week

As the week began, the Mayor hosted a special event with over 200 primary school students from 13 schools across the city and district on Monday, October 13.
Council’s Local Democracy Week programme continues to inspire and empower the next generation by shining a light on how local government works and how young citizens can play an active role in shaping the future of their communities.
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Ruairí McHugh, said he was delighted to be a part of such an important initiative and looked forward to meeting young people of all ages this week.
“Local Democracy Week is one of the most rewarding times in our civic calendar. It gives young people the opportunity to see that their voices truly matter, that their opinions count and that they have real power to shape the future of the place they call home. We want to inspire a generation who are confident, informed, and actively engaged in local democracy.
“It’s particularly special this year as we just received international recognition as a UNICEF Child Friendly Community last week. We always value hearing directly from our young people, taking their feedback on board and using their insights to strengthen how we work, ensuring that our city and district remain inclusive, positive, and responsive places for everyone in Derry and Strabane.”
Local Democracy Week began with “Meet the City and District’s Number One Citizen,” where primary school pupils visited the Guildhall to meet the Mayor and learn about his role. Schools which attended the event included: St Patrick’s Primary School, Model Primary School, Holy Child Primary School, St Catherine’s Primary School, Long Tower Primary School, St Mary’s Primary School, Oakgrove Primar School, Strabane Controlled Primary School, Lisnagelvin Primary School, Holy Family Primary School, St Oliver Plunkett Primary School, Ebrington Primary School and St John’s Primary School.
Two further events will take place on Wednesday, October 15 with “Meet Your Local Elected Representatives,” a lively event held simultaneously in Derry and Strabane Council Chambers, where young people aged 11–18 can engage directly with local politicians, ask questions on matters that impact their lives.
Local Democracy Week is a Europe-wide initiative of the Council of Europe, promoting citizen participation at the local level.
For more information on your local council, please visit www.derrystrabane.com
1. Martin McKeown
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh pictured with over 200 Primary School pupils in the Guildhall where they discovered a range of interesting facts about the Mayor’s role as First Citizen of the City and District, as part of Local Democracy Week. The event included a debate on the merits of Outdoor and Indoor Activities with Alderman Niree McMorris promoting outdoor activities and Councillor Sean Fleming promoting indoor activities. There was also a quiz a Q&A with the First Citizen and an art competition for the pupils for the 13 schools from across the District. Picture Martin McKeown. 13.10.25 : Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh pictured with over 200 Primary School pupils in the Guildhall where they discovered a range of interesting facts about the Mayor’s role as First Citizen of the City and District, as part of Local Democracy Week. The event included a debate on the merits of Outdoor and Indoor Activities with Alderman Niree McMorris promoting outdoor activities and Councillor Sean Fleming promoting indoor activities. There was also a quiz a Q&A with the First Citizen and an art competition for the pupils for the 13 schools from across the District. Picture Martin McKeown. Photo: Martin McKeown : Derry City and Strabane Council/Martin McKeown
2. Martin McKeown
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh pictured with over 200 Primary School pupils in the Guildhall where they discovered a range of interesting facts about the Mayor’s role as First Citizen of the City and District, as part of Local Democracy Week. The event included a debate on the merits of Outdoor and Indoor Activities with Alderman Niree McMorris promoting outdoor activities and Councillor Sean Fleming promoting indoor activities. There was also a quiz a Q&A with the First Citizen and an art competition for the pupils for the 13 schools from across the District. Picture Martin McKeown. 13.10.25 : Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh pictured with over 200 Primary School pupils in the Guildhall where they discovered a range of interesting facts about the Mayor’s role as First Citizen of the City and District, as part of Local Democracy Week. The event included a debate on the merits of Outdoor and Indoor Activities with Alderman Niree McMorris promoting outdoor activities and Councillor Sean Fleming promoting indoor activities. There was also a quiz a Q&A with the First Citizen and an art competition for the pupils for the 13 schools from across the District. Picture Martin McKeown. Photo: Martin McKeown : Derry City and Strabane Council/Martin McKeown
3. Martin McKeown
Pupils from St. Patrick's Primary School with the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh in the Guildhall where they discovered a range of interesting facts about the Mayor’s role as First Citizen of the City and District, as part of Local Democracy Week. The event included a debate on the merits of Outdoor and Indoor Activities with Alderman Niree McMorris promoting outdoor activities and Councillor Sean Fleming promoting indoor activities. There was also a quiz a Q&A with the First Citizen and an art competition for the pupils for the 13 schools from across the District. Picture Martin McKeown. 13.10.25 : Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh pictured with over 200 Primary School pupils in the Guildhall where they discovered a range of interesting facts about the Mayor’s role as First Citizen of the City and District, as part of Local Democracy Week. The event included a debate on the merits of Outdoor and Indoor Activities with Alderman Niree McMorris promoting outdoor activities and Councillor Sean Fleming promoting indoor activities. There was also a quiz a Q&A with the First Citizen and an art competition for the pupils for the 13 schools from across the District. Picture Martin McKeown. Photo: Martin McKeown : Derry City and Strabane Council/Martin McKeown
4. Martin McKeown
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh pictured with over 200 Primary School pupils in the Guildhall where they discovered a range of interesting facts about the Mayor’s role as First Citizen of the City and District, as part of Local Democracy Week. The event included a debate on the merits of Outdoor and Indoor Activities with Alderman Niree McMorris promoting outdoor activities and Councillor Sean Fleming promoting indoor activities. There was also a quiz a Q&A with the First Citizen and an art competition for the pupils for the 13 schools from across the District. Picture Martin McKeown. 13.10.25 : Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh pictured with over 200 Primary School pupils in the Guildhall where they discovered a range of interesting facts about the Mayor’s role as First Citizen of the City and District, as part of Local Democracy Week. The event included a debate on the merits of Outdoor and Indoor Activities with Alderman Niree McMorris promoting outdoor activities and Councillor Sean Fleming promoting indoor activities. There was also a quiz a Q&A with the First Citizen and an art competition for the pupils for the 13 schools from across the District. Picture Martin McKeown. Photo: Martin McKeown : Derry City and Strabane Council/Martin McKeown