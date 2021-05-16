IN PICTURES: Palestine solidarity march in Derry city centre
Local people marched through the city centre on Saturday and attended a rally in solidarity with the people of Palestine following the violence this week.
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 9:47 am
According to reports the death toll in Palestine has now risen to over 140 including dozens of children, while reports from Israel say 10 people have been killed there, including two children.
Protesters gathered in Guildhall Square, many holding aloft banners and a number of political and rights activists addressed those gathered, speaking out against violence and in solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestine.
(Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal)
Page 1 of 5