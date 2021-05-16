Hundreds of people gathered in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon last, in solidarity with the people of Palestine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2119GS – 026

IN PICTURES: Palestine solidarity march in Derry city centre

Local people marched through the city centre on Saturday and attended a rally in solidarity with the people of Palestine following the violence this week.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 9:47 am

According to reports the death toll in Palestine has now risen to over 140 including dozens of children, while reports from Israel say 10 people have been killed there, including two children.

Protesters gathered in Guildhall Square, many holding aloft banners and a number of political and rights activists addressed those gathered, speaking out against violence and in solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestine.

(Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal)

DER - PALESTINE SOLIDARTY RALLY

Some of the large attendance at the rally in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon last, in solidarity with the people of Palestine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2119GS – 032

DER - PALESTINE SOLIDARTY RALLY

Protester with Israeli flags tied to his shoes during the rally in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon last, calling for an end to the violence against the people of Palestine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2119GS – 036

DER - PALESTINE SOLIDARTY RALLY

Protesters make their along Shipquay Street, on Saturday afternoon last, during a rally, organised by the Derry IPSC, in solidarity with the people of Palestine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2119GS - 016

DER - PALESTINE SOLIDARTY RALLY

Protesters make their along Shipquay Street, on Saturday afternoon last, during a rally in solidarity with the people of Palestine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2119GS -17

