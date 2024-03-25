In Pictures: Palm Sunday Procession from St. Mary's Oratory in Buncrana

Prayers were offered and reflections said during the procession. Photos courtesy of Martin Moloney.
1. Palm Sunday 1.JPG:Palm Sunday Procession
The Palm Sunday Procession on Sunday, March 24 from St, Mary's Oratory in Buncrana, during which prayers and reflections were offered and read. Photo: Martin Moloney
2. Procession.JPG:Palm Sunday Procession
The Palm Sunday Procession on Sunday, March 24 from St, Mary's Oratory in Buncrana, during which prayers and reflections were offered and read. Photo: Martin Moloney
3. Walk 1.JPG:Palm Sunday Procession
The Palm Sunday Procession on Sunday, March 24 from St, Mary's Oratory in Buncrana, during which prayers and reflections were offered and read. Photo: Martin Moloney
4. Palm Sunday 6.JPG:Palm Sunday Procession
The Palm Sunday Procession on Sunday, March 24 from St, Mary's Oratory in Buncrana, during which prayers and reflections were offered and read. Photo: Martin Moloney