In Pictures: Palm Sunday Procession from St. Mary's Oratory in Buncrana

The annual Palm Sunday Procession took place on Sunday, March 24 from St Mary’s Oratory in Buncrana, over St Mary’s Road and through the town’s Main Street.
By Martin Moloney
Published 25th Mar 2024, 13:03 GMT

Prayers were offered and reflections said during the procession. Photos courtesy of Martin Moloney.

1. Palm Sunday 1.JPG:Palm Sunday Procession

The Palm Sunday Procession on Sunday, March 24 from St, Mary's Oratory in Buncrana, during which prayers and reflections were offered and read. Photo: Martin Moloney

2. Procession.JPG:Palm Sunday Procession

The Palm Sunday Procession on Sunday, March 24 from St, Mary's Oratory in Buncrana, during which prayers and reflections were offered and read. Photo: Martin Moloney

3. Walk 1.JPG:Palm Sunday Procession

The Palm Sunday Procession on Sunday, March 24 from St, Mary's Oratory in Buncrana, during which prayers and reflections were offered and read. Photo: Martin Moloney

4. Palm Sunday 6.JPG:Palm Sunday Procession

The Palm Sunday Procession on Sunday, March 24 from St, Mary's Oratory in Buncrana, during which prayers and reflections were offered and read. Photo: Martin Moloney

