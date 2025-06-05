IN PICTURES: Paul Weller visits Derry home of ‘El Dorado’ songwriter Eamon Friel

Published 5th Jun 2025, 17:35 BST
Paul Weller travelled to Derry to meet Caitlín and Colum Friel after recording the late Eamon Friel’s song ‘El Dorado’ and making it the title track of his new album ‘Find El Dorado’.

During his stay The Jam and Style Council legend saw the unveiling of a new canvas in memory of the Derry songwriter in Link 47, went on a tour of the city visiting Top of the Hill, the Fountain and the Bogside and the Museum of Free Derry, and paid his respects at Eamon’s final resting place in the City Cemetery.

Mr. Weller rounded off his trip by attending Christy Moore’s gig in the Millennium Forum, having recorded his song ‘One Last Cold Kiss’ for the new album.

Here is a selection of pictures of his trip taken by Jim McCafferty or supplied by Eamon’s song Colum.

Paul Weller with Eamon Friel's widow Caitlín and his son Colum after stopping for a coffee at Jerusalem - Palestinian Bakery and Coffee House on Wednesday.

Paul Weller pictured at the graveside of Eamon Friel during his visit to the city. On right is Eamon's son Colm. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Paul Weller pictured during a visit of the Bogside and a stop-off at Free Derry Corner with, from left, Mark Holden, Neil McLaughlin and Colum Friel, son of the late Eamon.

Colum Friel meets Christy Moore at his gig in the Millennium Forum. "Paul introduced me and said I was Eamon Friel's son. Christy told me my father was a fine songwriter."

