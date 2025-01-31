IN PICTURES: Pics from ‘Dr. Tom McGinley: Founder of the Foyle Hospice’ launch

Dr. Tom McGinley was fondly remembered at a moving celebration of his life in St. Columb’s Hall on Wednesday last.

‘Dr. Tom McGinley: Founder of the Foyle Hospice’, Dr. Munro’s new 235 page biography was described as 'a long overdue tribute' by local writer and publisher Garbhán Downey, at its launch on the fourth anniversary of Dr. McGinley’s death.

Dr. Keith Munro pictured at the launch of his book on the life of Dr Tom McGinley, Foyle Hospice founder and palliative care pioneer, at St Columb’s Hall on Wednesday evening. Included in the photo are Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and Dr McGinley’s children Ronan, Aisling, Ciarán and Sineád. Photo: George Sweeney

Dr Keith Munro pictured at the launch of his book on the life of Dr Tom McGinley, Foyle Hospice founder and palliative care pioneer, at St Columb’s Hall on Wednesday evening. Included in the photo are Dr McGinley’s children Ronan, Aisling, Ciarán and Sineád. Photo: George Sweeney

Dr Keith Munro pictured at the launch of his book on the life of Dr Tom McGinley, Foyle Hospice founder and palliative care pioneer, at St Columb’s Hall on Wednesday evening, with former rally driver and three times winner of the Donegal International Rally Cathal Curley. Photo: George Sweeney

Dr Keith Munro signs copies of his new book on the life of Dr Tom McGinley, Foyle Hospice founder and palliative care pioneer, at St Columb’s Hall on Wednesday evening, Photo: George Sweeney

