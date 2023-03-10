IN PICTURES: Protest over BBC Radio Foyle programme changes and jobs threat

A large crowd attended a protest on Friday after the BBC confirmed the Breakfast programme is to be cut from two hours to 30 minutes among other changes.
The National Union of Journalists said 10 positions are still under threat at the Derry station and its members are to be balloted for industrial action following the BBC announcement on Thursday.
Pictures by George Sweeney/ Derry Journal.
1. Demonstrator outside BBC Radio Foyle, on Northland Avenue, on Friday afternoon protesting against planned changes to station’s schedule and the risk of redundancies. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 027
2. Jon McCourt, Colr Shaun Harkin and Colum Eastwood MP were among a gathering outside BBC Radio on Northland Avenue, on Friday afternoon protesting against planned changes to station’s schedule and the risk of redundancies. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 030
3. Ciara Ferguson MLA addressing a protest outside BBC Radio Foyle, on Northland Avenue, on Friday afternoon, against planned changes to station’s schedule and the risk of redundancies. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 034
4. Colum Eastwood MP speaking at a protest outside BBC Radio Foyle, on Northland Avenue, on Friday afternoon , against planned changes to station’s schedule and the risk of redundancies. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 028
