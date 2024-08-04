IN PICTURES: Rally in Derry city centre to mark 300 days of Gaza bombardment

By Brendan McDaid
Published 4th Aug 2024, 09:36 BST
Palestinian solidarity campaigners gathered in Guildhall Square on Saturday to mark 300 days since the start of Israel’s siege and bombardment of Gaza.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

People gather at a rally in Guildhall Square, organised by the Derry Branch of Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign to mark 300 days of Genocide in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney

Derry IPSC spokesperson Catherine Hutton speaking at a rally, held in Guildhall Square on Saturday, to mark 300 days of Genocide in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Derry IPSC spokesperson Catherine Hutton speaking at a rally, held in Guildhall Square on Saturday, to mark 300 days of Genocide in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney

Derry IPSC spokesperson Catherine Hutton speaking at a rally, held in Guildhall Square on Saturday, to mark 300 days of Genocide in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

