IN PICTURES: Republicans mark major anniversaries of six Derry IRA members killed during the conflict

By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th Dec 2024, 11:36 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 11:37 BST
A number of events have taken place in Derry to remember six IRA Volunteers who died in 1974 and 1984.

These included an event at the Republican monument in the Top Of the Hill on December 6 marking the 40th Anniversary of the deaths of William Fleming, Danny Doherty, Kieran Fleming and Antoine Mac Giolla Bhríghde.

On Friday, December 6 there was a commemoration at the Creggan Monument to mark the 40th anniversary of Danny Doherty.

The commemorations concluded on Saturday, December 7 at the Republican plot in the City Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of Ethel Lynch and John McDaid.

An event at the Republican monument in the Top Of the Hill on December 6 marking the 40th Anniversary of the deaths of William Fleming, Danny Doherty, Kieran Fleming and Antoine Mac Giolla Bhríghde.

A commemoration at the Creggan Monument to mark the 40th anniversary of Danny Doherty.

A commemoration at the Creggan Monument to mark the 40th anniversary of Danny Doherty.

