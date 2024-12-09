IN PICTURES: Republicans mark major anniversaries of six Derry IRA members killed during the conflict

These included an event at the Republican monument in the Top Of the Hill on December 6 marking the 40th Anniversary of the deaths of William Fleming, Danny Doherty, Kieran Fleming and Antoine Mac Giolla Bhríghde.

On Friday, December 6 there was a commemoration at the Creggan Monument to mark the 40th anniversary of Danny Doherty.

The commemorations concluded on Saturday, December 7 at the Republican plot in the City Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of Ethel Lynch and John McDaid.

