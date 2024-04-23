IN PICTURES: Richard Quigley remembered 40 years on in Derry

The event, held at the Bogside and Brandywell Monument on the Lecky Road, was chaired by former councillor Billy Page.

A number of wreaths were laid on behalf of the Republican Movement, Martin McGuinness Cumann, Pearse Starrs Cumann and the Cu Chulainn Running Club.

Ógra member Matthew O'Reilly Deehan read a short bio of Richard Quigley and Charlie McMenamin recited the poem “Creggan Hill” by Derry man Eoghan (Gino) Mac Cormac while Clara Hutton brought the event to an end with the Irish ballads ‘Grace’ and ‘ A Song for Ireland’.

1 . IMG-20240421-WA0006.jpg A picture of Richard Quigley at the monument. Photo: SF Photo Sales

2 . IMG-20240421-WA0014.jpg A section of the attendance at the commemoration. Photo: SF Photo Sales