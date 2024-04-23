Crowds gathered at the commemoration.Crowds gathered at the commemoration.
IN PICTURES: Richard Quigley remembered 40 years on in Derry

A commemoration took place in the city on Sunday afternoon to mark the 40th Anniversary of the death of local IRA Volunteer Richard Quigley.
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 14:41 BST

The event, held at the Bogside and Brandywell Monument on the Lecky Road, was chaired by former councillor Billy Page.

A number of wreaths were laid on behalf of the Republican Movement, Martin McGuinness Cumann, Pearse Starrs Cumann and the Cu Chulainn Running Club.

Ógra member Matthew O'Reilly Deehan read a short bio of Richard Quigley and Charlie McMenamin recited the poem “Creggan Hill” by Derry man Eoghan (Gino) Mac Cormac while Clara Hutton brought the event to an end with the Irish ballads ‘Grace’ and ‘ A Song for Ireland’.

A picture of Richard Quigley at the monument.

A picture of Richard Quigley at the monument. Photo: SF

A section of the attendance at the commemoration.

A section of the attendance at the commemoration. Photo: SF

Wreaths being laid at the monument.

Wreaths being laid at the monument. Photo: SF

Clara Hutton brought the event to an end with the Irish ballads ‘Grace’ and ‘ A Song for Ireland’.

Clara Hutton brought the event to an end with the Irish ballads ‘Grace’ and ‘ A Song for Ireland’. Photo: SF

