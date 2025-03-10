Lifetime Achievement winner Margaret McGlinchey receiving her 'Rising Women' award from Kellie McBrearty, Community Development Engage Project Officer and the Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr at Saturday's event. Included is Margaret's son Kevin and grandson Millar. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)placeholder image
Lifetime Achievement winner Margaret McGlinchey receiving her 'Rising Women' award from Kellie McBrearty, Community Development Engage Project Officer and the Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr at Saturday's event. Included is Margaret's son Kevin and grandson Millar. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

In Pictures: ‘Rising Women’ awards honour 'great champions of Creggan'

By Jim McCafferty
Published 10th Mar 2025, 11:06 BST
International Women’s Day was celebrated on Saturday when over a dozen local Creggan women of all ages were honoured by the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership for ‘empowering and inspiring’ others daily.

The local women were nominated by people within the local community in recognition of the

work and part they play within their area.

Pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography.

International Women’s Day was celebrated on Saturday when over a dozen local Creggan women of all ages were honoured by the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership for ‘empowering and inspiring’ others daily.

1. 08-03-25 CNP rising women 15.jpg

International Women’s Day was celebrated on Saturday when over a dozen local Creggan women of all ages were honoured by the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership for ‘empowering and inspiring’ others daily. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
There were seven categories at Saturday’s ceremony with a total of 12 inspirational Creggan women honoured.

2. 08-03-25 CNP rising women 20.jpg

There were seven categories at Saturday’s ceremony with a total of 12 inspirational Creggan women honoured. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Danielle Devine, Centre Manager, Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership said it was a proud day for Creggan to be able to honour the local ladies and thanked all for turning out in support.

3. 08-03-25 CNP rising women 21.jpg

Danielle Devine, Centre Manager, Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership said it was a proud day for Creggan to be able to honour the local ladies and thanked all for turning out in support. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Super Hero winner Jean Rodgers receiving her 'Rising Women' award from Kellie McBrearty, Community Development Engage Project Officer and the Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr at Saturday's event.

4. Super Hero winner Jean Rodgers receiving her 'Rising Women' award from Kellie McBrearty, Community Development Engage Project Officer and the Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr at Saturday's event.

Super Hero winner Jean Rodgers receiving her 'Rising Women' award from Kellie McBrearty, Community Development Engage Project Officer and the Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr at Saturday's event. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice