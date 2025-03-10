In Pictures: ‘Rising Women’ awards honour 'great champions of Creggan'

The local women were nominated by people within the local community in recognition of the
work and part they play within their area.
Pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography.
International Women’s Day was celebrated on Saturday when over a dozen local Creggan women of all ages were honoured by the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership for ‘empowering and inspiring’ others daily. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
There were seven categories at Saturday’s ceremony with a total of 12 inspirational Creggan women honoured. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Danielle Devine, Centre Manager, Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership said it was a proud day for Creggan to be able to honour the local ladies and thanked all for turning out in support. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Super Hero winner Jean Rodgers receiving her 'Rising Women' award from Kellie McBrearty, Community Development Engage Project Officer and the Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr at Saturday's event. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography