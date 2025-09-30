Ronan Keating visits Muff Liquor Company.placeholder image
In Pictures: Ronan Keating visits Muff Liquor Company in Donegal

By Laura Glenn
Published 30th Sep 2025, 14:11 BST
There was delight in Muff on Sunday when international singing star Ronan Keating visited Muff Liquor Company, where he met with locals and staff.

The Boyzone frontman and solo star paid the visit during a tour of Derry and Donegal, during which he was understood to be filming for a new BBC show based on the Wild Atlantic Way.

This included the Muff Liquor Company’s base.

Ronan is one of the company’s celebrity investors, alongside names like Russell Crowe, Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Carr. Sunday night’s visit wasn’t his first to the area, as he also attended the Muff Liquor Company’s ‘brand home’ official opening last year.

Pictures courtesy of Muff Liquor Company and @craiconmuff

Ronan Keating visits Muff Liquor Company. Photo: @craiconmuff

Ronan Keating visits Muff Liquor Company. Photo: @craiconmuff

Ronan Keating visits Muff Liquor Company. Photo: @craiconmuff

Ronan Keating visits Muff Liquor Company. Photo: @craiconmuff

