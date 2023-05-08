IN PICTURES: St Joseph's Boys School Year 12 Leavers' Mass

Pictured are Year 12 pupils who are attended a special School Leavers’ Mass at St Joseph’s Boys School in Creggan.
*Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography (not for resale here)
1. Year 12C pictured after their Leaver’s Mass on Friday last. On left is Mrs. Serena Doherty, Form teacher, and on right, Mr. Paul Kealey, Vice Principal. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Year 12 student Niall Derges-Bonner handing over a candle to represent 12B to Fr Paul Farren during Friday’s St. Joseph’s Year 12 Leavers Mass in the school.
3. Year 12D pictured after their Leaver’s Mass on Friday last. On left is Mrs. Catherine Lagan, Form teacher, and on right, Mr. Paul Kealey, Vice Principal. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Year 12 Year Head Mrs. Carla Hagan pictured with students, from left, Roddy Quinn, Tiernan Harris, Shane Mc Cusker, Darragh Rogan and Ruairi White after Friday’s Leavers Mass in the school.
