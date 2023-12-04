In Pictures: Strathfoyle launches new Village Plan and Welcome Pack in Derry

A five year plan has been launched for the village of Strathfoyle, as well as a welcome pack for people moving to the area.

Funded by The Northern Ireland Housing Executives (NIHE) Sustaining Tenancies funding program, Enagh Youth Forum's Strathfoyle Cleaner, Greener and Safer Project has aimed to support tenants to better engage with their community, become better informed, improve the local environment and make Strathfoyle a Safer, Cleaner and Greener space for them to live in.

Since May 2022 the project has involved local NIHE tenants getting involved in a number of community safety activities and environmental initiatives including the Strathfoyle In Bloom Community Planting Project and Strathfoyle Re-Imaging Project. Tenants helped carry out a number of community litter clean ups, installed bird and bat boxes on the new Strathfoyle Greenway and delivered a road safety campaign.

Two core elements of the project which were launched on Thursday November 30 have saw the development and publication of a new village welcome pack and five year village plan.

Michelle Hayden, Project Coordinator said: "The Strathfoyle Community Plan sets out a clear vision for the local area for 2023 - 2028 which has been co-designed through consultation with local tenants, community groups and stakeholders, detailing the actions which the wider community feel are needed to build upon the strengths and qualities of the area. This plan has been developed based on a shared vision from the local community of Strathfoyle as a thriving area where people live, visit, work and play and where the wider community collectively thrive and prosper. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the NIHE Sustaining Tenancies team and local NIHE Waterside team for funding and supporting this project.”

Paul Hughes, Youth and Community Development Worker said: "I would like to thank all local NIHE tenants and residents, Insight Solutions, community partners and stakeholders for contributing their ideas to the new village plan. The plan, while also highlighting key issues and concerns from local residents within the area, focusses on aspirations and hopes for services and projects which can be developed in the Strathfoyle area - setting foundations for plans for the next five years. Whilst the plan also includes a range of actions which assign priorities and timescales to the projects, it should not be treated as a final blue print for development. Rather, it should be viewed as a series of priorities and actions which will deliver significant benefits for the local area. The plan is a standalone document but has clear links the wider Faughan Local Growth Plan and the Local Development Plan being led by Derry City and Strabane District Council.”

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Jason Barr said: "It is great to be hear in Strathfoyle today, learning more about Enagh Youth Forum's Strathfoyle Safer, Cleaner and Greener project which is funded and supported by the Northern Ireland Housing Executives Sustaining Tenancies funding program.

“It is clear that this project has made a meaningful difference to the local area and has had a positive impact. It has helped put tenants front and centre within the local community, it has helped give voice and empowered and enabled local tenants be involved in the local decision making process and have their say and their voices made matter.

"The new 'Village Welcome Pack' is a brilliant initiative and a fantastic community resource. It is something I feel could be replicated in other areas across the city and district.

"I am delighted to be hear today to help launch the new village plan, which sets out key actions for all local groups and the community as a whole to work towards collectively over the next five years.”

Ken Breslin NIHE Sustaining Tenancies Funding Officer said: “The NIHE are delighted to be supporting this project in Strathfoyle. It’s refreshing to see all of the projects recent achievements over this past year. Its clear that the project is making a positive impact to the local area and NIHE tenants. The new village plan will help bring together tenants, residents, community partners and statutory agencies including Derry City and Strabane District Council to work together to re-generate the local area. Community planning is so important to helping shape our rural communities and I wish you all every success as you work towards implementing the actions and making them a reality."

