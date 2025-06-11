IN PICTURES: Stunning Donegal Georgian country house with strong connections to Jane Austen for sale

Mr. Greenslade recently announced on Twitter that he was selling Ballyarr House after 36 years.

Nestled amidst rolling countryside between Ramelton and Kilmacrenan the 18th century home has a remarkable history.

The four-bedroom home was built around 1780 and was acquired by Lord George Hill, the fifth son of the second Marquis of Downshire, in 1842.

Estate agency Franklins explains how Ballyarr has a unique connection with the romantic novelist Jane Austen through her nieces.

“During Hill`s tenure, the house hosted notable visitors, including two viceroys and the Scottish historian Thomas Carlyle, who famously described it as ‘a farm-like place’ enhanced by a fashionable Italian-style piazza.

"Hill`s personal life adds a further layer to Ballyarr`s rich narrative. In 1834, he married Cassandra Knight, a niece of the celebrated novelist Jane Austen.

"After Cassandra`s death, he married her sister Louisa. Following Hill`s own death in 1879, a third sister, Marianne, joined the household. Both Louisa and Marianne are buried in nearby Tully graveyard.

"The story of the Austen nieces in Ireland is detailed in May, Lou and Cass: Jane Austen`s Nieces in Ireland by Sophia Hillan (Blackstaff Press, 2011) while Lord George`s life is recorded in The Peer, the Priests and the Press by Roy Greenslade (Beyond the Pale, 2023),” the agency advises.

The fascinating property was acquired in 1989 by Roy and Noreen Greenslade in 1989 who ‘carried out an extensive restoration in order to revive the home`s Georgian character’.

"With its fascinating history, architectural elegance, and tranquil setting, Ballyarr House is not just a residence it is a living legacy. Lovingly preserved, it is one of County Donegal`s foremost properties.

"Set within 11.8 acres of stunning parkland, this magnificent and fully restored country house offers a rare combination of absolute privacy, refined architecture, and unspoilt natural beauty. A 300-yard tree-lined driveway leads to the property, ensuring total seclusion from the road,” says Franklins.

The listed building comes with its own fishing rights on the nearby River Lennon.

