People At the HSE & IDP Health, Social Care Recruitment & Education Fair in Inishowen Gateway Hotel on Tuesday last are Scoil Mhuire Buncrana's Patrick Murphy Emma Sweeney, Leah Doherty, Holly Doherty and Sarah Moore. Photo Clive Wasson In pictures: Successful HSE & IDP Health, Social Care Recruitment and Education Fair
The Health Service Executive & Inishowen Development Partnership Health, Social Care Recruitment & Education Fair, held in Buncrana’s Inishowen Gateway Hotel this week was a huge success.
1. Bronagh Doyle from Alone with visitors to the HSE & IDP Health, Social Care Recruitment & Education Fair in Inishowen Gateway Hotel on Tuesday last. Photo Clive Wasson
Photo: Clive Wasson 2. At the HSE & IDP Health, Social Care Recruitment & Education Fair in Inishowen Gateway Hotel on Tuesday last. Photo Clive Wasson
Photo: Clive Wasson 3. At the HSE & IDP Health, Social Care Recruitment & Education Fair in Inishowen Gateway Hotel on Tuesday last. Photo Clive Wasson
Photo: Clive Wasson 4. At the HSE & IDP Health, Social Care Recruitment & Education Fair in Inishowen Gateway Hotel on Tuesday lastseated Stephen Dowds and Liam Wheeldon. Back from left Anndrea Logue, Brendan Hne and Mary Hehir. Photo Clive Wasson
