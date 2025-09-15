IN PICTURES: The Chieftain's Walk 2025 in Derry in memory of Martin McGuinness

The event, organised by the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation, took place on Sunday afternoon in Derry.

The Foundation works to promote and build on Martin McGuinness’ legacy of "peace-building, reconciliation and the importance of education and equality”.

The Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation was launched by his family, friends and the Gasyard Wall Féile in October 2019 to celebrate Martin’s life and legacy.

A spokesperson stated at the time: “Martin’s commitment to a better future for all the Irish people won him respect and admiration across the political spectrum, both in Ireland and far beyond.”

"His leadership and his tireless pursuit of justice and equality continue to inspire many people across the world."

Bernie McGuinness and family members led the Chieftain's Walk from Bay Road to Foyle Road on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Bernie McGuinness, Mitchel McLaughlin and First Minster Michelle O'Neill at the Chieftain's Walk on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Emmett and Fiachra McGuinness at the Chieftain's Walk on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney