IN PICTURES: The Chieftain's Walk 2025 in Derry in memory of Martin McGuinness

By Brendan McDaid
Published 15th Sep 2025, 08:33 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 08:40 BST
Pictured are people taking part in the 2025 Chieftain’s Walk in memory of the late Martin McGuinness.

The event, organised by the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation, took place on Sunday afternoon in Derry.

The Foundation works to promote and build on Martin McGuinness’ legacy of "peace-building, reconciliation and the importance of education and equality”.

The Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation was launched by his family, friends and the Gasyard Wall Féile in October 2019 to celebrate Martin’s life and legacy.

A spokesperson stated at the time: “Martin’s commitment to a better future for all the Irish people won him respect and admiration across the political spectrum, both in Ireland and far beyond.”

"His leadership and his tireless pursuit of justice and equality continue to inspire many people across the world."

Bernie McGuinness and family members led the Chieftain’s Walk from Bay Road to Foyle Road on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Bernie McGuinness and family members led the Chieftain's Walk from Bay Road to Foyle Road on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Bernie McGuinness and family members led the Chieftain’s Walk from Bay Road to Foyle Road on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Bernie McGuinness, Mitchel McLaughlin and First Minster Michelle O'Neill at the Chieftain’s Walk on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Bernie McGuinness, Mitchel McLaughlin and First Minster Michelle O'Neill at the Chieftain's Walk on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Bernie McGuinness, Mitchel McLaughlin and First Minster Michelle O'Neill at the Chieftain’s Walk on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Emmett and Fiachra McGuinness at the Chieftain’s Walk on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Emmett and Fiachra McGuinness at the Chieftain's Walk on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Emmett and Fiachra McGuinness at the Chieftain’s Walk on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

The Chieftain’s Walk moves off along Bay Road towards Foyle Road. Photo: George Sweeney

The Chieftain's Walk moves off along Bay Road towards Foyle Road. Photo: George Sweeney

The Chieftain’s Walk moves off along Bay Road towards Foyle Road. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

