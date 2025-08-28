IN PICTURES: This Matters programme success for Derry and Donegal men with Churches Trust

The ‘tHIS Matters’ Programme is a pioneering cross-border initiative led by The Churches Trust and funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs ‘Shared Island Fund.’

Delivered in partnership with Letterkenny Community Development Project and Carndonagh Men’s Shed, the programme brought together men from Derry, Letterkenny and Carndonagh to explore the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and the role of trauma in shaping lives, families, and communities.

Over the past 32 weeks, 34 men took part in workshops, mentoring and shared learning experiences, developing new tools for resilience, emotional wellbeing and community connection.

Using a Trauma-Informed Approach, the programme has helped participants to reflect on their own journeys, challenge stigma and strengthen relationships across communities and borders.

Speaking at Tuesday’s celebration, Laura Brown, Community Relations Manager at the Churches Trust said: "Today’s celebration event at the Bishop’s Gate Hotel marks not just the completion of the project, but the beginning of new connections, deeper understanding and a stronger foundation for reconciliation for all the participants.”

“At its heart, ‘tHIS Matters’ is about hope, healing, and courage empowering men to break silence, to support one another, and to help build safer, more resilient communities across the North-West and beyond. A massive well done to all who participated, not forgetting our funders – the Department of Foreign Affairs.”

One of the participants attending Tuesday’s certificate presentation also had nothing but praise for the project.

James McLaughlin from Carndonagh said: “It was a super project to play a part in. I have learned to connect with others now much more easily and freely. It really doesn’t matter where we are in life, or what walk of life we have come from – we all benefited. We had guys here from Derry, my own town of Carndonagh as well as from Letterkenny.”

In terms of what he got from the journey, James added: “It was great to see such openness by all who took part over the eight months. I learned a lot from the others and everyone showed a great understanding of where we are and where we all want to get to in the future.”

Another participant, Stephen Gault from Derry, added: “This was a very worthwhile programme and great credit goes to the Churches Trust for putting it together. It helped me enormously in putting perspective in my life and getting back on an even keel. The shared experiences from all the men who took part benefited everyone. Well done to the superb staff at CT for making this happen and may it continue every year.”

Certificates were presented by Mary Holmes, CEO, Churches Trust who also took time to thank the continued support from the Department of Foreign Affairs ‘Shared Island Fund.’

After a workshop overview and identifying key findings of the project by Amie Gallagher, external facilitator, all in attendance were treated to lunch followed by a quiz hosted by Conor Hegarty.

CHURCHES TRUST 'tHIS MATTERS' CERTS. . . . . .Group pictured at the Churches Trust's 'tHIS Matters - Shared Learning Experience' certificate awards at the Bishop's Gate Hotel, Derry on Tuesday afternoon last. Included on left are Laura Brown, Community Relations Manager, Mary Holmes, CEO and Margaret Bonner, Churches Trust. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

