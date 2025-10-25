The ‘Black Flag Solidarity Vigil’ was organised by the Bloody Sunday March Committee and took place at Free Derry Wall on Friday evening.

Among those addressing the assembled crowd were Liam Wray, whose brother Jim was one of those shot dead on Bloody Sunday, Kate Nash whose brother William was also murdered that day, and whose father Alex was shot and wounded, and Geraldine Doherty, the niece of Gerald Donaghey, who was murdered on Bloody Sunday.

Soldier F had stood trial for the murder of Jim Wray and William McKinney and the attempted murder of Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person in Derry on January 30, 1972.

Thirteen people were killed when members of the Parachute Regiment opened fire on a civil rights demonstration in the city on that day.

A not guilty verdict was returned on Thursday with Judge concluding that the evidence presented fell well short of what was required for conviction.

However, the judge said that members of the Parachute Regiment had shot dead unarmed civilians, and those involved should “hang their heads in shame”.

1 . Liam Wray, whose brother Jim who was murdered on Bloody Sunday, speaking at the Black Flag Solidarity Vigil on Friday evening at Free Derry Wall, in solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families in the wake of the verdict delivered in the trial of Soldier F at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday. Photo: George Sweeney Liam Wray, whose brother Jim who was murdered on Bloody Sunday, speaking at the Black Flag Solidarity Vigil on Friday evening at Free Derry Wall, in solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families in the wake of the verdict delivered in the trial of Soldier F at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

2 . A section of the attendance at the ‘Black Flag Solidarity Vigil’ on Friday evening at Free Derry Wall. The vigil, organised by the Bloody Sunday March Committee, was held in solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families in the wake of the verdict delivered in the trial of Soldier F at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday. Photo: George Sweeney A section of the attendance at the ‘Black Flag Solidarity Vigil’ on Friday evening at Free Derry Wall. The vigil, organised by the Bloody Sunday March Committee, was held in solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families in the wake of the verdict delivered in the trial of Soldier F at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

3 . Kate Nash, whose brother William was murdered and father Alex seriously wounded on Bloody Sunday, speaking at the Black Flag Solidarity Vigil on Friday evening at Free Derry Wall, in solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families in the wake of the verdict delivered in the trial of Soldier F at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday. Photo: George Sweeney Kate Nash, whose brother William was murdered and father Alex seriously wounded on Bloody Sunday, speaking at the Black Flag Solidarity Vigil on Friday evening at Free Derry Wall, in solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families in the wake of the verdict delivered in the trial of Soldier F at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

4 . Geraldine Doherty, the niece of Gerald Donaghey who was murdered on Bloody Sunday, speaking at the ‘Black Flag Solidarity Vigil’ on Friday evening at Free Derry Wall, in solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families in the wake of the verdict delivered in the trial of Soldier F at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday. Photo: George Sweeney Geraldine Doherty, the niece of Gerald Donaghey who was murdered on Bloody Sunday, speaking at the ‘Black Flag Solidarity Vigil’ on Friday evening at Free Derry Wall, in solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families in the wake of the verdict delivered in the trial of Soldier F at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales