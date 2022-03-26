IN PICTURES: Walk for Ruby in Derry today

The walk was organised by Foyle Down Syndrome Trust in memory of the late seven year-old Derry girl Ruby Lynch.

Ruby, , who had Down’s syndrome, passed away two-and-a-half years ago.

Deputy Mayor Christopher Jackson joined the many taking part in the walk.

Donations can still be made online via www.foyledownsyndrometrust.org.

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust is a unique and user led organisation embedded in the local community, we support and empower over 100 children and young people with Down syndrome from birth to adulthood, to lead full, meaningful and productive lives and to help the reach their full potential, ensuring they take and enjoy their rightful place in community.

The organisation states: “Placing each our members are at the heart of everything we do, we foster a culture of inclusion with an holistic approach to addressing their educational, social, personal development and emotional needs, aspirations and goals.

“This is supported through the delivery of One to One Education, Music Therapy, Speech and Language Therapy, a range of age appropriate social programmes and a Social Enterprise project. We deliver these services across Foyle, Limavady, Strabane, Dungiven and encompassing areas.)

(Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography - not for sale here)

1. ALL GOOD TO GO!. . . .Staff from Foyle Down Syndrome Trust pictured with Deputy Mayor, Christopher Jackson before the start of â€ ̃Walk for Rubyâ€TM. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo Sales

2. WALK FOR RUBY. . . .Some of the walkers pictured at Saturdayâ€TMs Walk. Photo Sales

3. CHRIS MEET CHRIS!. . . .Christopher Jackson, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust in conversation with Deputy Mayor, Christopher Jackson before Saturdayâ€TMs Walk for Ruby. Photo Sales

4. Some of the mums and children walking for Ruby on Saturday. Photo Sales