1. People attend a Holocaust Memorial Day vigil for Gaza, held in the Peace Garden on Saturday afternoon, supported by Jews for Palestine Ireland, Derry-Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Derry TUC. Photo: George Sweeney
2. People carry placards at a Holocaust Memorial Day vigil for Gaza, in the Peace Garden, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Becca Bor,Jews for Palestine Ireland, speaking at the Holocaust Memorial Day vigil for Gaza, held in the Peace Garden, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Mary Durkan and Omar Barghouti, founding committee member of Palestine Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, at the Holocaust Memorial Day vigil for Gaza, held in the Peace Garden, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
