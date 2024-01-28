4 . Mary Durkan and Omar Barghouti, founding committee member of Palestine Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, at the Holocaust Memorial Day vigil for Gaza, held in the Peace Garden, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Mary Durkan and Omar Barghouti, founding committee member of Palestine Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, at the Holocaust Memorial Day vigil for Gaza, held in the Peace Garden, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney