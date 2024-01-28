News you can trust since 1772

IN PICTURES: World Holocaust Remembrance Day marked in Derry

People gathered in Derry has issued calls for peace and for the war on Gaza to end as they marked World Holocaust Remembrance Day in the city.
By George Sweeney
Published 28th Jan 2024, 10:11 GMT

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

People attend a Holocaust Memorial Day vigil for Gaza, held in the Peace Garden on Saturday afternoon, supported by Jews for Palestine Ireland, Derry-Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Derry TUC. Photo: George Sweeney

People carry placards at a Holocaust Memorial Day vigil for Gaza, in the Peace Garden, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Becca Bor,Jews for Palestine Ireland, speaking at the Holocaust Memorial Day vigil for Gaza, held in the Peace Garden, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Mary Durkan and Omar Barghouti, founding committee member of Palestine Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, at the Holocaust Memorial Day vigil for Gaza, held in the Peace Garden, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

