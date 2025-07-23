In praise of Altnagelvin and SWAH hospital care: Derry Journal Letters to the Editor
I was taken into our hospital system last week in terrible pain with a life-threatening condition. I spent time in the South West Acute Hospital and Altnagelvin in the hands of people from as far away as Africa, India and Cork.
I was a treated with such professionalism and compassion that within five days I was sufficiently recovered to pen these few words of gratitude.
The people who work in our health and social care system are the real heroes in this society, not slippery politicians, chief executives or vacuous celebrities. We must stand up for the people who care.
Yours,
Maurice Neill,
Kesh.
