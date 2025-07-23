Dear Sir,

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was taken into our hospital system last week in terrible pain with a life-threatening condition. I spent time in the South West Acute Hospital and Altnagelvin in the hands of people from as far away as Africa, India and Cork.

I was a treated with such professionalism and compassion that within five days I was sufficiently recovered to pen these few words of gratitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The people who work in our health and social care system are the real heroes in this society, not slippery politicians, chief executives or vacuous celebrities. We must stand up for the people who care.

Altnagelvin Hospital.

Yours,

Maurice Neill,

Kesh.

If you would like to submit a Letter to the Editor on any subject to be considered for publication in the newspaper in print and online please e-mail your contributions to: [email protected]

We would request that you please make sure the subject line states ‘Letter to the Editor’.