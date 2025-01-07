In praise of Foyle Search and Rescue: A vital service for Derry and the north west
The statistics released by the organisation for 2024 speak for themselves. That it attended over 230 incidents – a similar number to last year – shows the absolute need for the service.
Set up in 1993 by a group of local people, Foyle Search and Rescue was born out of a deep conviction that things had to change.
Over the intervening years, hundreds of volunteers have given selflessly of their time and tens of thousands of others have supported the charity through their fundraising and raising awareness of the charity. And in doing so, each of those people has helped to not only ensure the organisation could continue through to today, but enabled and equipped it to save countless lives.
Today Foyle Search & Rescue is so firmly embedded in and so vital to the community in the north west that it is hard to imagine our city and region without the charity.
And indeed there are numerous other amazing organisations across various sectors doing vital work across this city and district thanks to the hard work, vision and dedication of the people who founded them, the volunteers that power them and the community spirit here which has sustained them.
Just as we need these vital organisations, they will continue to need the support of all of us into the future, so long may that support continue.
