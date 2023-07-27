Cath McBride, from In Your Space Circus, has been shortlisted in the Arts, Culture and Film category because of her incredible work in the local community.

Now in its 24th year, In Your Space Circus aims to unleash the power of circus and street performance to ignite the imagination and inspire creativity to transform lives.

Cath and her team run a circus school for people of all ages and abilities and are responsible for amazing festivals and installations such as the Carnival of Colours and much of the Derry Hallowe’en programming.

They work with more than 300 people each week, providing workshops for children, young people and older people, and perform at around 50 events and festivals each year, reaching audiences of in excess of 300,000.

Over the years, the organisation has received more than £640,000 of National Lottery funding from Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

Cath said: “I’m really touched to have been nominated for an award. The organisation is my passion, and I love the work we do.

“Bringing joy to people is what motivates our team. We thrive on providing unique opportunities and promoting happier lives for our beneficiaries.

Cath McBride, In Your Space Circus School, Derry,

"We are also proud to offer paid employment through ambitious, creative work for local artists – particularly during recent difficult times which have hit self-employed artists and trainers so hard.”

The National Lottery Awards are the annual celebration of the ordinary individuals and organisations who do extraordinary things with the help of National Lottery funding.

This year, 3,780 people and projects were nominated for the work they have carried out with the help of National Lottery funding.

In the next few weeks, a panel made up of representatives of The National Lottery and partners, will decide the winners in each of the individual categories.

Winners will be revealed in the autumn and will receive a £5,000 cash prize for their organisation and a coveted National Lottery Awards trophy.