The motion was put forward by Faughan SDLP Councillor Declan Norris at a Council meeting on Wednesday, September 27.

Colr Norris proposed that ‘the council will explore the possibility of creating dog exercise areas where a dog can be let off their lead safely in a fenced off area.’

He said: “I believe we have fantastic pathways and parks to walk our dogs, although we are very limited in where we can let our dogs off their leads.

Cute funny beagle dogs group running and playing on green grass in park in autumn. GAI, khwanchai - stock.adobe.com

"An exercise area would allow owners to let dogs off leads safely and without worry or concern.

"Dog exercise areas have also been attributed to the improved physical health of dogs and their owners.”

Faughan Sinn Féin Councillor Alex Duffy agreed that dog owners in the area had few options.

"I know it can be difficult when you are walking your dog,” Colr. Duffy said. “You want to follow the rules, to be responsible, and to take into consideration people who don't like dogs. This is hard in a public park.”

Councillor Declan Norris.

Waterside DUP Alderman Chelsea Cooke said: "There should be dog-friendly spaces, where they can run freely.

“Off-lead spaces are good for socialisation, can build a dog’s confidence and calm fear and anxiety and improve their health. This can have the same benefits for owners as well."

Foyleside SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack said the project should ensure parks are ‘accessible for people throughout the city’.

"You could find a perfect site and fence it off, but you have to think about people on the other side of the river and how they would get to it.

People may not have transport, how do they get to the site if it's a long distance away? So, there’s a lot to be thrashed out about this but it’s a very positive motion."

The Dogs on Leads by Direction (Derry City and Strabane District Council) Order 2020 came into operation in Derry CIty & Strabane District on April 5, 2021.

The order details restrictions for dog owners and their pets and can be accessed here: https://www.derrystrabane.com/services/health-communitywellbeing/dog-control-animal-welfare/dog-control-orders/orders/dogs-on-a-lead-order

By Andrew Balfour