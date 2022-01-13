Incredible donation in memory of the late Bobby Mullan to ICU and Ward 26C at Altnagelvin Hospital
The family of the late Bobby Mullan recently presented the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Ward 26C at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry with donations of £5,000 each in recognition of the exceptional level of care Bobby had received.
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 5:51 pm
£3,700 was raised from kind donations through Just Giving and £6,300 was donated from Bob Mullan Motors in memory of Bobby.
Damian, Elaine, Marianne, Gina and Emma made the very generous donation to staff, which was gratefully received. Thanks has been expressed to everyone who donated for their kindness and generosity - it is very much appreciated.