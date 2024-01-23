The Peace Bridge in Derry.

The Department has taken on responsibility for the implementation of the Department of Finance Expert Panel report ‘Improving Safety in High Rise Residential Buildings in Northern Ireland’ which was developed in response to the Grenfell tragedy.

A key focus for the new Residential Building Safety Team will be the development of a new legislative framework, supported by an extensive outreach programme due to begin later this month.

Alongside initial research and scoping exercises the Department will be seeking the views of residents of high rise residential buildings to inform consideration of building safety issues here and, in particular, fire safety matters stemming from building design, construction and ongoing operation and maintenance.

Head of the Residential Building Safety Team, Derek Kennedy said: “People are at the heart of what we do in the Department so we’re particularly keen to involve residents at the earliest opportunity. Their input is essential as this policy evolves, and a key part of the development of a legislative framework.

“I would encourage residents of high rise buildings to register and come along to one of the information sessions. Stakeholder engagement and consultation will be central as we move forward, both in terms of gaining insight and wider public understanding of this work.”

Information sessions for residents of high rise buildings have been scheduled for Wednesday, January 31 in the Guildhall at 11am and 2pm and online on Thursday, February 1 at 7pm.

To register for any of these sessions, visit: www.communities-ni.gov.uk/articles/residential-building-safety

Further engagement will take place with building owners, the construction industry and manufacturers, and other interested parties from the public and private sectors.