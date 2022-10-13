Inishowen Garda Inspector promoted to Superintendent in Cavan
Inishowen Garda Inspector, Shaun Grant, has been promoted to Superintendent to Cavan Garda District, it has been confirmed.
By Laura Glenn
13th Oct 2022, 1:31pm
The promotion of Superintendent Grant, who is originally from Clonmany in Inishowen and was based in the Inishown Garda station headquarters at Buncrana, was confirmed by An Garda Siochana today, Thursday, which also confirmed this would take effect from October 20 next.
The current Garda Superintendent for the Inishowen peninsula is Supt Goretti Sheridan, who was appointed to succeed Supt Eugene McGovern.