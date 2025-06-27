Inishowen in numbers - new data shows oldest and youngest areas and population in peninsula

The Administrative Population of Inishowen, based on 2023 data published this week, stood at 40,351, new figures have confirmed, with 18,591 people living in the Carndonagh Local Electoral Area and 21,760 in the Buncrana LEA.

The figures from the Central Statistics Office also show that the highest average age of residents was 43.6 in Burt and the lowest was 35.9 in Buncrana Urban.

The average age in Donegal, as a county, in 2023, was 39.4 – 38.9 for men and 39.8 for women.

The Carndonagh (North Inishowen) LEA population of 18,591 is broken down into 9,236 men and 9,355 women.

St Aengus Church, Burt. Burt was deemed to have, on average, the eldest population.

In Buncrana (South Inishowen) LEA, there were 10,901 men and 10.859 women.

The population in each of Inishowen’s smaller electoral divisions were as follows: Ardmalin 734; Ballyliffin 1568; Birdstown 1122; Buncrana Rural 4312; Buncrana Urban 3782; Burt 1092; Carndonagh 2754; Carthage 1004; Castlecarey 711; Castleforward - 1326; Culdaff 1117; Desertegney 751; Dunaff - 714; Fahan 1625; Gleneely 936 (057073); Glenagannon 797; Glentogher 1332;Greencastle 1111; Illies 930; Inch island 409; Kilderry 1559; Killea 1343; Malin 802; Mintiaghs 952; Moville 2420; Newtowncunningham - 1018; Redcastle 884; Straid 1353; Three Trees 638; Turmone 354; Whitecastle 901.

The average age in each division is as follows: Ballyliffin 38.2; Ardmalin 40.3; Birdtown 37.1; Buncrana Rural 35.9; Buncrana Urban 41.4; Burt 43.6; Carndonagh 36.9; Carthage 38.6; Castlecary 39.2; Castleforward 36.6; Culdaff 38.6; Desertegney 39.1; Dunaff 40.7; Fahan 42.1; Gleneely 37.5; Glenagannon 37.5; Glentogher 37.9; Greencastle 38.3; Illies 37.2; Inch Island 40.5; Kilderry 39.9; Killea 40.2; Malin 38.1; Mintiaghs 38; Moville 41.3; Newtowncunningham 38.9; Redcastle 37.0; Straid 41.1; Three Trees 41.4; Turmone 40.9; Whitecastle 40.0.

The CSO said that the latest release includes a definition of the Administrative Population for the first time, ‘as the CSO begins to formalise the population concept used in this Frontier Release, that using administrative data can provide more granular population estimates’.

"The Administrative Population is therefore defined as a population estimate using data collected by government departments, agencies, and public bodies other than the CSO.”

The population of Inishowen in the 2022 Census was 40,544, higher by 193 than the 2023 Administrative figures. See www.cso.ie.