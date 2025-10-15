Inishowen IPSC says thanks as Long March in Donegal raises €22,000 for Gaza

Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) Inishowen Branch has expressed their thanks for all the generosity shown to their campaign by the public.

A spokesperson for the Inishowen branch said: “A huge thank you to everyone who contributed in any way to the Long March for Gaza - the marchers, the support teams, the sponsors, bus driver, car drivers, stewards, those who fed and watered us along the way, the musicians and speakers who kept our spirits up, those who supplied amplification, generator, gazebos, etc, the poster and t-shirt designers, our extremely generous donors, and everyone who gave so willingly of their time and energy to make it a resounding success.”

The Long March for Gaza was a collaboration between four campaign groups: the Inishowen, Letterkenny and Derry branches of the IPSC, and the Strabane BDS group, with the organisers stating that this showed ‘solidarity in action’.

“We are so grateful to you all. Every donation is impactful, and we are thankful for so many generous hearts.

Crowds on the Long March. Photo: Liz Kearney.

“We have now closed the Chuffed account, but money is still coming into our bank account. Anyone who needs details of this, please contact the Inishowen branch of the IPSC.

“The final amount of money raised has yet to be realised, but it will come to at least €22,000, to be divided between our three recipients: Hilda Orr's Fund a Food Drop, Palihope, and the Palestinian Artist Sponsorship programme.

“Our hope is that the Ceasefire will hold, and that our contribution will go towards the aid supplies that are so absolutely vital.

“Of course, the Long March did much more than raise essential funds - together we helped to make a statement, to further raise awareness and protest, and to strengthen a network of activists across the country and further afield.

“It's more important than ever that we continue this pressure until there is a permanent peace - with justice - for the people of Palestine, and until all those responsible for this appalling genocide are brought to book.

“Keep an eye on Social Media for news of any further events, and we hope to see you there.”