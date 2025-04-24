Inishowen Job Fair to take place on Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you ready to take the next step in your career? Or thinking about rejoining the local workforce?

Don't miss the opportunity to connect at The Inishowen Job Fair.

After the success of Inishowen Development Partnership’s (IDP) inaugural Job Fair last year, this year’s event promises to be even bigger and better.

The Inishowen Job Fair is your chance to meet with a wide range of local employers from across multiple industries – all actively recruiting and eager to connect with talented individuals like you. The fair will take place on Saturday, April 26, in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana

Companies already signed up include: Vertiv [E&I Engineering], Forward Emphasis, Circet, TATA Consultancy [formerly Pramerica] Inishowen Engineering, Lynch Windows, HML and Northwest Cleaning Services.

Sinead McDaid, Team Lead for Enterprise & Employment with IDP said we are delighted to build on the success of last year’s Job Fair and again we have have a high calibre of employers hosting stands again this year.

“Last year more than 250 people came through the door,” said Sinead.

“Multiple local companies hired people as a direct result and this year there are a vast array of job opportunities”

“We encourage anyone looking for a new job, exploring a new career path, or looking to hire great talent -to join us at this exciting event.”

There will also be a special section this year for childcare providers who will be highlighting opportunities in the early years sector. These include Bizzy Bees Creche Preschool, Shelly’s Childcare LTD, Little Acorns and Bocan Creche, as well as IDP Community Employment Childcare Scheme.

Pauline Coyle, Community Employment Childcare Supervisor with IDP said the fair is a brilliant chance for anyone who is interested in childcare or for people looking for a new opportunity.

“We're excited to feature a dedicated area for childcare providers at this year's Job Fair.

“It's a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in working in childcare – whether you're newly qualified, recently completed training, or simply looking for a fresh start in the sector.

“Childcare is such a growing and vital sector in Inishowen at the minute and we’re thrilled to be joined by early years services from Bocan, Buncrana, Clonmany and Carndonagh,” added Pauline.

The Job Fair will also have information on apprenticeships, with Donegal ETB and Northwest Regional College in attendance to showcase their apprentices’ programmes.

“We're thrilled to have apprenticeship opportunities included in this year's event, especially after seeing strong interest from young people at last year’s Job Fair," said Sinead McDaid. "It’s a great chance to explore available programmes and meet employers offering apprenticeships – all under one roof. It's about building careers and shaping futures together.”

IDP is also providing free transport from other areas on Inishowen to ensure the Job Fair is accessible to everyone in the peninsula.

Booking for this will be necessary and can be done by calling IDP on 07493 62218.

Offering guidance and support from IDP’s employment support officers will also be on hand during the Job Fair to provide on-the-spot career and CV advice – giving people a vital opportunity to tidy up their CV’s before engaging with the employers in the room.