Inishowen man tragically killed in Galway collision
An Inishowen man has been tragically killed in a collision in Galway.
Local sources have confirmed the man, who is in his mid-40s and from the North Inishowen area, was visiting the county when he was struck by a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal traffic collision in Tuam, County Galway.
Shortly after 12:30am, Gardaí were alerted to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the N83 at Cahervoley, Cummer.
Most Popular
The pedestrian, a man in his mid-40s, was taken from the scene to University Hospital Galway (UHG) where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Road users with camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.