Local sources have confirmed the man, who is in his mid-40s and from the North Inishowen area, was visiting the county when he was struck by a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal traffic collision in Tuam, County Galway.

Shortly after 12:30am, Gardaí were alerted to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the N83 at Cahervoley, Cummer.

The collision occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The pedestrian, a man in his mid-40s, was taken from the scene to University Hospital Galway (UHG) where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.