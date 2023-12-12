Inishowen Palestinian solidarity night raises funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians and the Amos Trust.

A night of solidarity for Palestine was held in Culdaff Hall last Friday night.

The packed out event, organised by popular local musicians Karen and Lorna of The Henry Girls, was held in conjunction with Irish Artists for Palestine, and attended by over 120 people.

The gig featured speakers including Fadl Mustapha (a Palestinian based in Letterkenny) and musicians from Palestine, Manchester and Inishowen, and raised money for Medical

Aid for Palestinians and the Amos Trust. A Palestinian music workshop was also held the following day, and a showing of a film, “The Present”.

Attendees of the Inishowen for Palestine solidarity event. Photo: Brendan Diver

“Because it was International Day of Solidarity with Palestine this week, there were events happening all over Ireland,” explained Lorna.

“In Dublin, there were performances by Mary Black, Mary Coughlan, the Sawdoctors and Christy Moore. We decided to do something under the banner of Inishowen for Palestine.”

The event featured performances by a range of exciting musicians including BBC Folk singer of the year Rioghnach Connolly, based in Manchester. We had music from Li Ban, Rioghnach’s family band, and The Gazelle Band from Manchester, who have a Palestinian Oud player from Gaza called Reem Anbar."

The event also featured popular local musicians Kate O’Callaghan and Seamus Devenney, Roisin McGrory and Clodagh Warnock. Hannah Gallagher from Letterkenny played a piece by her Palestinian teacher Dina Shilleh.

The audience heard the testimony of Majida Alaskari, now living in Buncrana, who has lost family members in Gaza’s current conflict. Fajida brought the story home to everyone as

she spoke of her gratitude to the Irish people for their support in an emotional testimony.

“Majida was talking about how grateful she was that people were acknowledging Palestine and how much she appreciated that.” said Lorna.

The event also featured a gripping talk by Fiachra O’Luain, who has been a longtime activist for Palestine. In 2010, he was on a freedom flotilla that was trying to get aid to

Gaza.

“They were arrested by the Israeli Defence Force. His passport was taken off him, and he was beaten up and put in prison,” explained Lorna.

“The Israeli army boarded the boats from helicopters in international waters, which is an illegal act, and a group of people in another boat were shot and killed.

Fiachra saw the situation at first hand.”

Fiachra’s mother, Eleanor Lamb, told the story of how she was in Offaly trying to keep the news from her parents. She sang a song called ‘Bloody Sunday’ by Joe Mulhern of Sandinos.

Calling for an immediate ceasefire, Lorna said, “If you look at how Bloody Sunday affected us, the impact it had, and the pain and anger - that is happening every day out there.

People are becoming desensitised with the huge numbers of casualties. This is outright genocide.” said Lorna.

“We would like to urge people to support anything they can to do

with Palestine.”

‘We would like to thank Neil McGrory who did sound on the night, Culdaff Hall for hosting the event. We would like to say how grateful we are to everyone who supported the cause