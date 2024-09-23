Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several local students were recently recognised as award winners at the Maths Eyes final in Dublin.

Maths Eyes is a project dedicated to helping individuals of all ages and backgrounds discover the maths they use in their everyday lives and the finals were held on Wednesday, September 11, at the Department of Education in Marlborough Street.

Penn Flood, St. Mura’s NS, Tooban, Donegal was a winner in the Under 7 category for ‘Equally sports and maths crazy!’

Two students from St Brigid’s NS in Glenmakee, Carndonagh were winners in the U11 category – Tyler Doherty for ‘How much did this flock of 24 sheep cost me?’ and Paul O’ Donnell for ‘What do think the weight difference is?’

Maths Eyes 2023 Awards: Penn Flood of St. Mura's NS, Tooban, pictured with Terry Maguire and Sheila Donegan. John Ohle Photo

Maths Eyes works on the premise that if individuals are supported to look at familiar things and begin to see that mathematics is all around them, they can build confidence in their own ability to use mathematics. See https://haveyougotmathseyes.com/