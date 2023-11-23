Inishowen to light up with Christmas lights being switched on in Buncrana, Carndonagh, Moville and more
A number of towns in Inishowen will get into the festive spirit this weekend, with their big switch-ons and Santa himself will even making an appearance.
The Buncrana switch on and blessing of the crib takes place this Friday, November 24 at 7pm – but everyone is advised to be there early – and Santa will also be there.
The town of Carndonagh will light up on Sunday, November 26. It’s a very special year as it’s the 50th anniversary of the lighting of the tree in the town and the celebrations kick off at 5.30pm, with carol singing and there’s also a big Christmas draw.
The Moville light-up ceremony is also on Sunday, at 5pm and there are events in the town throughout the day.
Also on Sunday, at 5om, Clonmany will light up for Christmas.