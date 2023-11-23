Inishowen to light up with Christmas lights being switched on in Buncrana, Carndonagh, Moville and more

Christmas is coming and the gorgeous festive lights are being switched on across Derry and Inishowen over the next couple of weeks.

A number of towns in Inishowen will get into the festive spirit this weekend, with their big switch-ons and Santa himself will even making an appearance.

The Buncrana switch on and blessing of the crib takes place this Friday, November 24 at 7pm – but everyone is advised to be there early – and Santa will also be there.

The town of Carndonagh will light up on Sunday, November 26. It’s a very special year as it’s the 50th anniversary of the lighting of the tree in the town and the celebrations kick off at 5.30pm, with carol singing and there’s also a big Christmas draw.

The Moville light-up ceremony is also on Sunday, at 5pm and there are events in the town throughout the day.