Carndonagh

Held as part of Heritage week 2023, ‘ECO Inishowen: A Celebration’ aims to acknowledge the local heroes of the peninsula who are working within the community to improve biodiversity and create more sustainable practices,

The event will be hosted by Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) in the Colgan Hall in Carndonagh on Thursday, August 17, from 12.30pm until 2.30pm.

There will be a range of speakers on the day, including Aengus Kennedy form Nature North West as well as a variety of local stands and stalls showcasing the environmentally-friendly activities, produce and products that already exist throughout Inishowen.

There will also be a panel discussion featuring people from various fields of work including Farming for Nature, Rights of Nature and Community work.

Denise McCool, team lead with IDP, said the aim of the panel is show the value there is in the community working collaboratively.

“The panel discussion will show the value there is to be gained in a community coming together. As well as discussing the important work going on in Inishowen, we will also hear from the voices of next generation.

“We have the power in our hands to change our world and at Eco Inishowen we aim to showcase that and show we can work together and support each other for the greater good.”