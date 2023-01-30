The team were delighted to be presented with the award at the annual Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in the Burlington hotel Dublin on Saturday, January 21.

Chairperson Doreen Friel and former Centre Manager Angela Tourish collected the award on behalf of iCARE. Coordinator Niamh Clerkin, who hosted the judges during the summer, was unable to attend and was missed on the night. iCARE was selected by Donegal County Council under the theme ‘Community Wellbeing Initiative.’

Ireland's largest community awards, organised by Co-operation Ireland and sponsored by IPB insurance, Pride of Place was established to promote and celebrate the best in community development. The awards recognise the selfless efforts of people in making their local neighbourhoods better places to live, work and socialise.

Chairperson Doreen Friel, iCARE Coordinator, Niamh Clerkin, Sonas volunteers, Ryan Black, Adam Mc Callion, Fiona Fullerton with members of Sonas youth group.

During their visit the judges were very impressed and iCARE said it was delighted to be recognised for the work they do.

A spokesperson said: “We are committed to working towards building a better future for our members. As always we thank the local community who have supported us for the past 23 years. We could not do it without you. Thank you to Donegal County Council for their support and for celebrating with us on what was a fantastic night.”

The beautiful award is proudly displayed in the iCAREshop ‘I create,’ which is located at Lower Main Street, Buncrana.

For more information on iCARE, see https://www.facebook.com/inishowenchildrenautismrelatededucation or visit www.icare.ie

Members of the i.C.A.R.E (Inishowen Children’s Autism Related Education) from Co. Donegal with their Runners Up Award during the ipb pride of place 2022 in association with Co-operation Ireland at the Clayton hotel,burlington road, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Board members, Doreen Friel, Kathleen Gill, Bernie Deeney, Liam Galbraith, Margaret Farren, iCARE Coordinator Niamh Clerkin, iADULT manager Liam Gill and iADULT team lead, Agnes Doherty.

iCARE Staff- Donal Kearney, Niamh Clerkin, Sarah Mc Kinney, Serena Holmes, Lauren Hegarty, Fiona Fullerton, Ryan Black