Spokesperson for Inishowen Pride Elizabeth Curran, said: “Building on the seismic success of the 2022 Pride parade, we are so excited to announce that we will be back in 2023 with another community-led Pride Parade at 3pm on Sunday, June 4 2023 in Buncrana followed by a fantastic evening of entertainment.

“The 2022 Pride Parade was such a wonderful event for Inishowen and County Donegal, gaining media attention locally, nationally, and internationally. Buncrana looked amazing as the community rallied together in preparation for its’ first Pride Parade. On entering the town, visitors were welcomed by the rainbow flag, raised proudly by Buncrana Tidy Towns Committee, passing by the flags at the local sports clubs and then on towards the main street, where the businesses had decorated their windows and shop fronts with rainbow flags and bunting for the month of June.

“Poignant murals were painted and updated by local arts groups, while on the day of the parade, flags were flying high on the lamp poles lining the main street. There was a happy buzz in the air for the duration of weekend, as thousands of people of all ages arrived to Buncrana to line the route, waving their flags to show their support and solidarity for our LGBTQI+ community near and far.”

The colourful Inishowen Pride Parade making it way along Lower Main Street in Buncrana last year. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2224GS – 022

The huge parade, which began at Scoil Mhuire, was packed with colour and happy smiling faces. As the sun shone bright, the positivity was quite literally beaming from those who took part in a family- friendly, carnival and community-spirited atmosphere.

The Inishowen community joined together to answer the call to #Be_An_Ally and #AllWelcomeHere, while the involvement of many community/voluntary groups, volunteers and organisations such as An Garda Siochana and the Lough Swilly RNLI who took part in the parade, made a wonderful impact and reinforced the #AllWelcomeHere and an inclusive community ethos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LGBTQ+ diaspora was very much a part of the day and were watching from all corners of the globe, with well wishes received from Boston, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Perth, London and more. It was an emotive day for those who felt they had to leave a rural Donegal in different times, to just be themselves.

Ms Curran added: “We were overjoyed last year to have received so much support for a Pride Parade in Inishowen/Donegal. Our small team worked incredibly hard to pull such a big event together in a short space of time and we didn’t do it alone."

We adopted a grass-roots approach and sought the help of the Inishowen community to help along the way. We couldn’t have done it without the support of the local business community, individuals at home and away, who donated and supported the parade and Donegal County Council and a high number of the Inishowen/Donegal County councillors also gave their support. The committee wish to thank sincerely each person who helped in any way to make what once was only a dream, a reality for so many. We can’t wait to see you all back in Inishowen again for Inishowen for Donegal Pride Sunday June 4, 2023.”

This year preparations for Inishowen Pride festival are well underway with numerous banner making workshops taking place across the peninsula facilitated by Clonmany Community Centre, Artlink Fort Dunree as well as Foroige. The Mill Conservation Group also held a fundraiser for pride by hosting a fabulous Rainbow Tea Party. A mural has been specially commissioned by well known Artist Carl Porter who’s famous for his Derry girls mural, which has been a huge tourist attraction for the City.

Inishowen Pride weekend itself has a programme of activities. Changemakers and Disappear Here Film Club will host a series of LGBTQ+ themed short films on Friday, June 2 7.30pm at the Exchange followed by a panel discussion. The film screening will take place alongside the Photo Exhibition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Where Love is Illegal”. Inishowen Pride have partnered with the Witness Exchange Organisation to display this internationally acclaimed photo exhibition for the first time in Ireland. The photo exhibition will be on display over the weekend so keep an eye on Inishowen Pride socials for details of time.

The Inishowen Pride walk is scheduled to take place Saturday, June 10.30pm. Local performers the Henry Girls and Jazz singer Jaime Nanci will perform at a fundraising concert for Pride on Saturday night at 8pm The Railway Tavern with the doors opening to all following the concert from 10.30pm with DJ entertainment on until late. The parade participants are asked to gather Sunday 4th at 1.30pm on the grounds of Scoil Mhuire and groups are asked to register online in advance.