Inishowen's Spraoi agus Spórt delighted with €38,000 from RTE Toy Show Appeal

Chief executive Helen Nolan says the funding is to help develop creative and digital skills in young people.

Specifically, the money goes to their Youth Engagement Project which “will encourage and support our young people to engage in the creative arts, and digital creative technology”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen says it’s a big boost to secure the funding, following a major grant from the Toy Show last year too.

Funding boost and awards: Spraoi agus Spórt were thrilled to be the inaugural winner of the Highland Radio Customer Service Award for Best Community Centre. Photo Clive Wasson

“We also recently won Runner Up in the Digital Education category at the digital.ie awards. It is a national award recognising projects in the areas of education, training, and development.

“We secured funding of €4,000 for the work we do in our Digital Creative Lab. It’s fantastic to get this recognition for the quality of the programmes we deliver at the Lab, which is a superb resource for local schools.”

Helen says any school can contact them about booking the Lab for a digital programme for their students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have the staff and the resources they need to put together exciting educational opportunities. Students can programme a robot, creative digital designs, or make their own products with 3D printing.

“Our Lab has been able to develop with the support of local business and sponsor, Inishowen Co-Op, who have been a major funder for two years now. They recognise the importance of providing creative digital skills to young people for the future of our economy.”

But there’s more good news from Spraoi. Helen says earlier this month they were the County Winner in the Health and Wellbeing category of the National Lottery awards.

“So much of our work focuses on promoting physical and mental health, so this meant a lot to us. This award recognises our inclusion work and how we go the extra mile to ensure our children and young people with a disability and/or autism are supported to take part in our activities.”

In addition, Spraoi agus Spórt were thrilled to be the inaugural winner of the Highland Radio Customer Service Award for Best Community Centre.

“Having high standards of service for our community is something we pride ourselves on. So, this is a big boost for all our team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spraoi agus Spórt are looking ahead to a busy few months, having just launched their schedule of summer activities.

“We have something for everyone, from surfing to digital technology, the creative arts, and our really popular multi-activity camp.”

“Our summer camps cater for children up to 16 years old and you can book places online at spraoi-agus-sport.class4kids.ie/