Inquest into 1984 deaths of 2 Derry men to be adjourned until November

William Fleming and Danny Doherty.

The inquest into the deaths of William Fleming (19) from the Waterside and Daniel Doherty (23) from Creggan had begun last month but had been beset by delays and on several occasions the Coroner, Judge Ian Huddleston, had complained about the information flow not being good enough.

After a case management hearing on Monday dealing with what material a potential witness should receive before their evidence, the Coroner announced that the hearing was not ready to proceed and that the 'sad reality' was that it could not continue past this week.

Judge Huddleston said it 'frustrates me that we are in that position'.

He cited one example where after the disclosure of the RUC's Divisional Mobile Support Unit there were a further 28 potential witnesses to be spoken to.

The hearing was told that the witnesses lined up for the rest of this week would be heard 'and then we will adjourn.'

The Coroner said that the next available date to resume would be November 6 and scheduled the rest of that month for the hearing.

He added that there would be 'no slippage' and if something was supposed to be done by a certain date he wanted it done for that date.

The Judge said that when the courts resume after the summer he wanted 'everything on track to commence on November 6.'