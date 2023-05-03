Inquest into 1984 SAS Derry killings: Former police officers give evidence

The inquest is looking into the deaths of William Fleming (19) from the Waterside and Daniel Doherty (23) from the Creggan.

The former inspector who was in charge of the Divisional Mobile Support Unit said that he came upon the scene in the grounds of Gransha Hospital and saw two bodies and a crashed motorbike.

The inquest is looking into the deaths of William Fleming (19) from the Waterside and Daniel Doherty (23) from the Creggan area who were shot dead by the SAS on December 6 1984.

The former police officer said that there were several people in civilian clothing at the scene of the shooting and a military liason officer indicated they were soldiers.

He said once he was told they were soldiers he allowed them to leave the scene.

He said had he not been told they were soldiers he would not have allowed them to leave the scene.

He was asked did he believe these men had been responsible for the shooting and he said he did not know.

The witness was asked were these men wearing balaclavas and said not as he could recall.

The former Inspector also recalled finding a Ruger revolver a distance away from the scene of the shooting and he said he assumed it had been left behind by one of the military personnel.

Counsel for the various interested parties in the inquest said that they had only received the latest statement from this witness the previous day and so were not in a position to question him at this stage.

It was agreed that this witness would be recalled next Wednesda,y May 10.

The Coroner, Judge Ian Huddleston, said that the 'information stream' in this inquest needed to be improved.

He said it was not good enough for statements to be received the night before and told all the interested parties to 'accelerate' the taking of statements.

The next witness was another former police officer who had only come to Derry in September October 1984 after his basic training.

He made a statement about being on patrol on the night of December 5 and December 6 1984 with a more experienced officer.

He said that sometime after 2am he had been on patrol on the top deck of Craigavon Bridge and they had stopped two men who it turned out to be William Fleming and Daniel Doherty before letting them go on their way.

The former constable said that later that day he received a call from CID about stopping the two men.

He said he did not know who the men were as he was only new to the town and assumed the other officer had reported the stop.

Danny Doherty and William Fleming were killed in the grounds of Gransha Hospital in December 1984.

William Fleming had been shot 60 times while Danny Doherty was shot 24 times a previous hearing was told.