William Fleming and Daniel Doherty.

William Fleming (19) from the Waterside area and Daniel Doherty (23) from Creggan were both shot dead by the SAS, and a new inquest was ordered into the deaths.

That inquest began in April but had to be adjourned as issues arose over readiness.

The inquest resumed on Monday in front of the Coroner Justice Ian Huddleston. The resumed hearing is expected to last three weeks.

The first witness was the an engineering consultant Brian Murphy, who examined the scene of the shooting in the present day.

He told the hearing that he based his report on a report compiled at the time of the shooting.

The two men were shot after a motorbike they were on travelling on was rammed by a car driven by a soldier identified as Soldier A.

Mr Murphy said there were 'variables' in his report such as the speed of the motorbike when it was hit by the car and also the speed of the car when the ramming occurred.

He was asked by Desmond Hutton KC for the next of kin about a claim by Soldier A that he first saw the motorcycle at some 60 metres and could see a handgun in the pillion passenger's hand.

It was suggested that at that distance it would be difficult to make out details.