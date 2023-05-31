Hollie has four siblings, Kyle, Ellen, Faith and Ronan, who each have low-functioning autism and she also has complex medical needs herself, although mum Jenny says she’s always putting her siblings first. Kyle and Ellen, are 13 and ten respectively and both avail of Rosebud Cottages respite services. Ellen also has epilepsy, so she is in respite more often than her brother, although mum Jenny say’s it’s still not enough. Faith currently attends Little Orchids, which specialises in providing therapeutic support and intervention to children aged two to four with additional needs. It is hoped that Ronan will also attend in September but the funding for Little Orchids was recently cut as a result of the Pathway Fund cuts so it is unclear yet whether or not he will be able to attend.

Jenny said: "Hollie’s very good to her brothers and sisters. She takes on a young carer role, which she shouldn’t have to do. She’s the only one out of the five of them who can talk, the others are completely non-verbal but she always helps looking after them. She doesn’t have to do it but there’s just something in her that she enjoys caring for them."

Hollie, a pupil in Holy Child, recently celebrated her First Communion and, after buying herself a bike, she decided to put the rest of her money to good use. She heard mum Jenny speaking on the Mark Patterson show on Radio Foyle about the Pathway Fund cuts and that was when Hollie got the idea to buy a bracelet making kit online.

Hollie Porter who used her First Communion to fundraise for Rosebud Cottages and Little Orchids.

“Hollie also heard that it would be £8,000 to fix the sensory equipment in Rosebud Cottages and that’s when she decided to do this,” Jenny said. “She was only charging £4 but she managed to raise £222, which is just amazing. She’s raging she didn’t make the full £8,000 but every little helps. She halved the money between the two charities and also added whatever she had left of her Communion money. I’m so, incredibly proud of her. She’s a fantastic sister to her siblings and is just an incredible wee girl.”

Although Hollie never made bracelets before, she said she really enjoyed making them, especially when she knew that the money would go towards helping her siblings and other people with autism. She said: “It’s something that I like to do because I like helping autism people. I want to work in Ardnashee when I’m older to help people with autism, although it can be hard work sometimes.”

Hollie recognises how hard her parents work to look after her siblings and feels there should be more support available. “There should be more organisations helping my mammy and daddy.”

Jenny added: “There needs to be more out there to support Hollie because most families have maybe one child with ASD but we have four and they’re all low-functioning, on the severe end of the spectrum so we have to do everything for them. It really impacts Hollie because she’s the only one who doesn’t have autism so she misses out on not going away on those family holidays or not going to the park without worrying. There’s only me and my husband looking after them all so she looses out in a big way, which isn’t fair on her.”

Hollie's little sister Faith

"Hollie shouldn’t have had to do this fundraising, the government should be funding all these things. Autism is getting more prevalent so, instead of cutting back, they should be giving money to help families. Especially coming into summertime, I know myself, you’re just boxed in the whole summer. They should be giving money to services that support people with additional needs and autism instead of cutting back.”

Holly would like other people to do what they can to help Little Orchids and Rosebud Cottages but she would also like people to be kinder to people with additional needs.

“Just help people and be nice,” she said. “Just because people have autism, it doesn’t mean they’re not the same as everyone else.”

Hollie's sister Ellen

Hollie and her siblings Kyle, Ellen, Faith and Ronan.

Hollie's youngest sibling Ronan.

Hollie's oldest brother Kyle

Hollie loves caring for her siblings.

Hollie's proud parents Jenny and Gary Porter.