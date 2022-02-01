Inspirational Rocco travels to Texas for treatment

His grateful aunt, Audrey Gallagher said the family is lucky to have close friends who live near the treatment centre and ‘who have so generously offered for them to stay with them while he receives his initial treatment’. She added how the family is ‘overwhelmed with the offer,’ and have very much been made to feel at home and taken good care of. Rocco was also given a huge boost before he left when he met MMA fighter Conor McGregor’. Audrey said; “ He had scans in Crumlin Children’s Hospital on the Thursday before leaving and they had dinner in Conor McGregor’s Bar. And as fate may have it he was there and kindly stood for a photo with Rocco. After hearing his story, Conor McGregor wished him the best of luck in his treatment in the US and in his future treatment. As you can imagine Rocco was delighted to meet him. And it was a real pick me up after all the tests and the anxiety of his treatments in the US.”