Insulation, doors and radiators dumped on road near Derry/Donegal border
A large amount of construction waste has been left at the side of a road close to Grianan of Aileach near the border of Derry and Donegal.
Radiators, doors, windows and insulation are among the items which have been ‘fly-tipped’ on the laneway near Mannerstown and Drumbarnet, which is popular with dog walkers and horse riders in the area.
The waste blocks access to a field and locals fear the waste may cause damage to wildlife in the rural area.