'The Science and Societal Impacts of Defective Concrete,’ conference, which is being sponsored by Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan MEP will be held in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny, today, Tuesday, November 15 from 1.30pm until 10.00pm.It will be streamed on both YouTube and Facebook.The link to live streaming on YouTube is https://youtu.be/lXyP-xbe-20 and the link to live streaming on Facebook is https://fb.me/e/1S1CGFJtcAlthough this opens up the conference to a much wider audience, organisers still strongly encourage those who are local and can attend to please do so. Also note that because of the high demand, the conference is now taking place in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny.The registration is still open. You will still be able to attend the conference by turning up on the day if you are not registered. The link for registration is: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-science-societal-impacts-of-defective-concrete-tickets-443321886697This conference will be the first day in a three-day research focused event which will see leading international experts in geology, earth sciences and engineering who research the impacts of deleterious minerals on concrete from Canada, the USA, Switzerland and Norway travel to the North West to speak about their own research as well as to learn more about the defective blocks issue in Ireland. Other researchers from a wide range of disciplines including Business, Psychology, Sociology & Communications etc. will also be presenting on their proposed research examining the wider societal impact of ‘mica’.