International party of Soroptimists visit Derry

The visitors walked the walls and were taken round the Cathedral by Pat Brown, former volunteer guide. Dr Jane McKee, previously of the languages department at Ulster University Magee Campus was on hand to interpret for French and Spanish speakers.

Pat Brown said: “The Deputy Mayor Councillor Jason Barr welcomed the party to a reception in the Guildhall he was very generous with his time, mingling with his guests to enable them to ask questions.“Tour guide Siobhan showed the ladies all the interesting features of the Guildhall while entertaining them with tales of past events in our seat of local government. The Deputy Mayor joined the tour in the Guildhall Chamber to clarify the protocols of local government.

"Two of the Soroptimist fulfilled similar roles in the United States of America.

