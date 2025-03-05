International Women’s Day celebrations kick off in Derry

International Women’s Day celebrations kicked off in earnest for Dove House Community Trust and the Gasyard Centre on Tuesday afternoon with the unveiling of an ‘Advocacy Project’ banner at Free Derry Corner followed by a lively panel discussion by local women themed ‘Accelerate Action’.

A large turnout witnessed the unveiling of the Advocacy Project’s ‘International Women’s Day’ banner at Free Derry Corner, with over a dozen local groups in attendance.

Then it was a short walk across Lecky Road to a panel discussion under the guidance of the experienced Louise Moorhead with speakers including Michaela O’Hagan, Jacquie Loughrey, Maeve Gallagher and local schoolgirl from St. Cecilia’s College, Olena Vorona who hails from Ukraine.

Topics ranged from major political changes in the US; Ukraine, growing up in Derry in the Sixties; climate change and some of the strong women who have played their part in improving the lives of all in the city.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY. . . . .Group pictured on Tuesday at the launch of the International Women's Day banner at Free Derry Corner. The launch culminated in a number of events throughout the city over the week. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Linda McKinney, Gasyard manager, said: “Tuesday’s International Women’s Day conference was an opportunity for the panel to discuss the systemic barriers and biases that hinder progress toward gender equality and provided an opportunity to address the shift from awareness to change.”

Jayne Quigg, manager, DHCT also praised those who attended both events.

“The midday unveiling of the Advocacy Project’s billboard for ‘International Women’s Day’ at Free Derry Corner was greatly supported by all local groups, not only women. It was important for us to shine a light on inclusion, diversity and empowerment of all women.

“Huge praise to Linda for putting on such a successful event. The panel discussion had everything. Some of the in-depth discussions proved how important women are in society, how important a role we play and how, going forward, we need to make sure our voices are heard, and heard loudly.

“All the ladies involved in the panel were of different ages and from different walks of life and were so inspiring from start to finish.

“The events today show a real reflection on the community we live in and the change that we are all advocating for within our own roles. Empowering women is at the heart of our work not only this week but every week, and it is so refreshing to see the voices of all women young and old being heard.”

“As Manager of Dove House Community Trust, I am delighted to be working collaboratively with our community partners to organise and deliver a week of fantastic events for the women in the Triax Area.”

There a number of other ‘International Women’s Day’ events happening throughout the city over the coming week.